Blazers owner “went crazy,” canceled arena meetings, when told of Portland lease demands

The Portland Trail Blazers play their season opener tonight, two months after the Portland city council voted to require that team owner Tom Dundon cover most of the city’s proposed $120 million in arena renovation costs via rent and payments in lieu of property taxes. (Dundon would still get $365 million in state money and $100 million in county money, plus $275 million in future city maintenance spending.) There hasn’t been much in the way of talks since then beyond team execs making noise about how they really want to stay in Portland without actually promising not to leave. And from the sound of Oregonian sportswriter Bill Oram’s latest column, Dundon is continuing to hold out for full capitulation:

Meetings were canceled. League representatives scrapped plans they’d made to come to Portland to help facilitate a dialogue. The message: Dundon had slammed the door shut on the conversation. “He said there’s no reason to meet,” one source close to the negotiations told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Citing four unnamed sources — which is significantly better than the all-too-common one unnamed source, as at least it prevents a single person with an agenda from planting a story to further their own ends — Oram says Dundon is less focused on the council demands right now than a clause in the team’s lease that requires him to maintain the arena in a “first-class” condition or else be subject to legal action if he tries to move the team. Oram’s sources say Dundon first demanded a price tag on what it would cost to buy out that clause, city officials gave a number “upwards of $1 billion,” and “’He went crazy,’ one source said of the Trail Blazers’ owner.”

All this is pretty dumb in terms of actual negotiations, as the first-class clause is meaningless if Dundon doesn’t move the team, and if he gets his arena cash he’ll be re-upping his lease to stay in town for the foreseeable future. But the city council isn’t eager to let go of a potential point of leverage for nothing, and Dundon is clearly outraged by that — just as he’s outraged that he should have to pay anything toward arena renovations when he already pays taxes. So he’s holding arena talks hostage, even though he’s really the one under the gun, with authorization for his $365 million in state bonds expiring at the end of the year if the rest of the deal isn’t settled by then.

All of this is the kind of supervillain behavior that is unlikely to win over hearts and minds among the populace, and sure enough:

Just 7% of Oregon respondents in a new poll said they have a positive impression of Tom Dundon, who led the purchase of the NBA franchise in March for $4.25 billion, the survey commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive found. In contrast, 36% of voters statewide said they held a negative view of the Texas billionaire and 57% said they weren’t sure… The apparent enmity toward Dundon, who amassed his fortune in subprime auto lending and also owns the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, is even more pronounced among Portland voters. Five percent of those surveyed said they viewed him favorably, 59% said they did not and 36% said they didn’t know. “My big takeaway is that Tom Dundon is not a popular guy,” said John Horvick, DHM Research’s senior vice president.

At this point, there’s very little downside to Portland elected officials sticking to their guns: If it gets close to the end of the year without a deal, Dundon will have to choose between taking the public money already on the table and trying to look for some other similar-sized city that’ll offer him more, and not only are there not a lot of promising options, but he reportedly got “resistance” from other NBA owners when he floated the idea of relocation. Not to mention that he’d then be subject to a lawsuit under that first-class clause, which could end up costing him as much as he might get from any other city in arena money. Turns out savvy government negotiators can create leverage, too — it’ll be interesting to see how city officials handle future talks, if Dundon ever agrees to hold any.