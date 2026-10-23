Friday roundup: Sacramento, Raleigh, Quebec weigh stadium subsidies for teams that don’t exist yet

access_time personNeil deMause

Apologies for the occasional outages that beset this site this week, some of which may have been related to the PHP security crisis but much of which likely was not. In any case, everything seems to be back to normal, and I’ve blocked a lot more of the bots that were slowing the site down, so fingers crossed that there will be fewer “error establishing a database connection” messages going forward.

Also back to normal: the weekly news roundups, though this one is for a shorter week since the last one during my travels was just on Monday. There’s still plenty of news, though:

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5 comments on “Friday roundup: Sacramento, Raleigh, Quebec weigh stadium subsidies for teams that don’t exist yet

  1. Assuming the Rays’ winning ways continue on in their would-be new ballpark, the upside is that any postseason games there will be (or at least should be) easier to sell out because of the much lower overall capacity. We’ve seen other small markets — and don’t let the numbers fool you, most pro sports cities in the Southeast are functionally still small to very-small markets because of demographics/population movements — struggle to sell out midweek afternoon games, so it’s likely, if not entirely inevitable, that these trends will continue to hold on Tampa’s side of the bay.

    Side note… it’ll never be lost on me that Florida has one of the vanishingly few intercity rail lines in the US that actually do numbers and that the Disney complex has one of America’s busiest transit systems, yet the public transportation options in the actual cities across the state (including Miami with its multiple heavy rail lines) still fall woefully short of what’s actually needed.

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  2. The ALDS games in Tampa this year did sell out. I don’t think the problem is the location, or the stadium itself. There just aren’t enough Rays fans to sell out the stadium. The opponent makes a big difference, since it is their fans that are driving attendance, not the home team.

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    1. I’m pretty sure the Rays have decent TV viewership — here’s a ranking from 2024 that has them in the middle of the pack:

      https://imgur.com/mlb-tv-ratings-each-team-expect-dodgers-astros-blue-jays-most-rank-first-market-viewership-during-prime-time-j74vKxb

      So they do seem to have fans, just not fans who want to go to games on the regular.

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  3. If it’s contingent on getting an MLB team, it doesn’t matter how many tax dollars Sacramento will siphon off to build a new stadium. It’s not going to happen.

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    1. I’m frankly skeptical that MLB will expand at all, though much will depend on what comes out of the next union contract talks. But if it does, my concern is less that Sacramento would win the race and be out $1B than that MLB will announce “The bid is $1 billion, do I hear $1.1 billion?”

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