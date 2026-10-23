Friday roundup: Sacramento, Raleigh, Quebec weigh stadium subsidies for teams that don’t exist yet

Apologies for the occasional outages that beset this site this week, some of which may have been related to the PHP security crisis but much of which likely was not. In any case, everything seems to be back to normal, and I’ve blocked a lot more of the bots that were slowing the site down, so fingers crossed that there will be fewer “error establishing a database connection” messages going forward.

Also back to normal: the weekly news roundups, though this one is for a shorter week since the last one during my travels was just on Monday. There’s still plenty of news, though: