Road to $650m Panthers stadium subsidy was paved by owner joining exclusive golf club

Two years after demanding and getting a then-record $650 million in public renovation money for his team’s stadium, Charlotte Panthers owner David Tepper sat down to explain to Sports Business Journal how he pulled off the feat. After buying the team in 2018 and moving to North Carolina from New Jersey, Tepper “started to make targeted investments in the stadium, won the MLS expansion franchise and started programming more concerts, all with his own money,” writes SBJ, not entirely accurately: Tepper spent about $117 million on stadium renovations from 2018 to 2024, though the city of Charlotte did kick in $25 million toward making the stadium work for the new Charlotte F.C. MLS team.

But Tepper said that when he was the new hedge fund billionaire in town, he also had to put in his time ingratiating himself to local business leaders:

“I’ve got to sit around the Table of Knowledge at Quail Hollow,” he said, referring to the casual gathering of people who wield tremendous influence in the Charlotte community from the exclusive golf club. “Now, they see me and say, ‘Come on and sit down.’ They didn’t say that when I first got here.”

If you’ve ever wondered how the “growth coalitions” that Kevin Delaney and Rick Eckstein identified in Public Dollars, Private Stadiums as greasing the skids for sports subsidies look like, here you go: You can have the vampire squid on your resume, you can be a former minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and you can have just spent a then-record $2.2 billion to buy the local NFL team, but you still have to pay the $150,000 “initiation fee” to join the local golf club before you can have friends in high places to help you lean on local officials to pay your stadium bills. Any readers hoping to one day win a “Worst Economic Development Deal of the Year” award, take note.