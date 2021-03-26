Friday roundup: Georgia man holds no truck with numbers, new stadiums falling apart already, plus a guy who spent three years living in a Phillies concession stand

access_time personNeil deMause

Happy Friday! Still recovering from the double whammy of my second shot on Sunday plus learning that birds aren’t real, so I’ll keep the intro short this week and get right to the news:

Related Posts:

Share this post:

One comment on “Friday roundup: Georgia man holds no truck with numbers, new stadiums falling apart already, plus a guy who spent three years living in a Phillies concession stand

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*
*

801,272 Spambots Blocked by Simple Comments